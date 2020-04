Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 19:39 Hits: 3

US President Donald Trump last month predicted “packed churches” on Easter Sunday despite a raging coronavirus death toll. His prediction has proved horribly wrong and highlights the inconsistencies populist leaders who have exploited religion now face.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200411-empty-churches-belie-trump-s-easter-promise-highlight-science-s-role-in-keeping-faithful-safe