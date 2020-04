Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 05:37 Hits: 3

Fish and vegetable merchants are reopening stalls at wet markets in China's central city of Wuhan as it lifts a months-long lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic, but their future looks uncertain with few customers as the virus stigma persists.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200412-future-of-wuhan-s-wet-markets-uncertain-as-covid-19-fears-remain