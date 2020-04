Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 08:17 Hits: 4

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday prompted an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, along with a message telling people to stay at home.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/12/japan-pm-criticised-as-tone-deaf-after-lounge-at-home-twitter-video