Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 06:37 Hits: 5

JUSSEY, France: It's a grim truth that times are good for the coffin business when they're bad for people, and the coronavirus pandemic is no exception. At a factory belonging to Europe's largest coffin maker, OGF, in eastern France, workers are doing overtime to meet demand from families parting ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/overtime-for-french-coffin-industry-as-covid-19-deaths-surge-12634916