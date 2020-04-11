Saturday snippets: Northam signs 5 Va. gun reforms; COVID-19 pandemic cuts crime globally

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

• Virginia governor signs package of five gun reform bills: Gov. Ralph Northam signed the new restrictions and proposed two amendments. “We lose too many Virginians to gun violence, and it is past time we took bold, meaningful action to make our communities safer,” Northam said Friday. “I was proud to work with legislators and advocates on these measures, and I am proud to sign them into law. These commonsense laws will save lives.” During debates in the Virginia legislature, which this year is under Democratic control for the first time in a quarter-century, more than 20,000 gun rights activists showed up to protest. They only won the day on one proposal, a bill to ban semi-automatic military-style assault weapons that died in the state senate. The other new laws: expand background checks for anyone buying a firearm; require lost and stolen guns to be reported; increase penalties for recklessly leaving firearms accessible to children or failing to report a lost or stolen firearm within two days; reinstate the state’s one-handgun-a-month policy; and allow temporary removal of guns from any person deemed “a substantial risk” to themselves or others. The governor also proposed amendments to two other bills, one allowing local control over gun regulations in public buildings and during events, the other prohibiting people under restraining orders from possessing firearms. Northam vowed to keep trying to impose an assault weapons ban during future legislative sessions.

• Wimbledon organizers set to recoup $141 million from insurance covering its now canceled 2020 tennis tournament: Wisely, for the past 17 years, the All England Lawn Tennis Association that organizes the annual tournament had coughed up $2 million for insurance, a hefty $34 million all told. Wimbledon this year was slated to run from June 29-July 12, but was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wimbledon expected to generate $310 million in revenue this year from ticket sales, broadcasting rights, sponsorships, among other things, $141 million of which is covered by the insurance.

• Scientists create a mutant enzyme that recycles plastic in hours: In a peer-reviewed article in the highly regarded Nature, scientists revealed the work they did screening 100,000 micro-organisms with potential for recycling, including a leaf compost bug first discovered in 2012. The scientists ultimately chose an enzyme produced by the bug and introduced mutations to boost its ability to break down the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic from which 70 million tons of drink bottles are manufactured annually around the globe. PET can be broken down by thermomechanical means, but this causes it to lose the mechanical properties, making it useful only for manufacturing clothes and carpets. Over 10 hours, the researchers found, the mutant enzyme turned 90% PET into monomers that can be used to make new products. In this case, they used them to create new food-grade plastic bottles. Behind the enzyme research effort is the companyCarbios. It seeks to scale up the recycling process and be in industrial-level operation within five years.

• Second wave of locusts 20 times as big as first wave earlier this year strikes parts of Africa: For many villagers in Uganda, Somalia, and parts of Kenya, this plague of billions of the voracious insects can mean serious food deficits as their farms and gardens are devastated in the worst locust assault since the end of World War II.

• Around the world, COVID-19 is reducing crime: In Chicago, for instance, drug arrests are down 42% and overall crime is down 10%. The effect is being seen from South Africa to El Salvador. ”Killings are down, and the gangsters aren’t harassing so much,” 47-year-old construction worker Eduardo Perdomo said while getting off a bus in San Salvador. “I think they’re afraid of catching the virus, and they aren’t going out.’’ But while violence in general has plummeted—rapes in first week of economic lockdown in South Africa, for instance, fell to 101 from 700 in the same week last year. But with everyone staying at home, one kind of crime is sharply rising in the United States and other countries: domestic violence.

• Charlotte Figi, the 13-year-old with epilepsy who changed Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s view about CBD, has died, apparently from COVID-19. She inspired others with the potential of CBD after Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, told her story in the documentary "Weed." Charlotte was wracked by horrible seizures from Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that cannot be quelled by medication. What worked was Charlotte's Web, a marijuana strain named in her honor. With it, she became a playful, engaging child suffering fewer and less powerful seizures.

