Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

Last year, on November 21, the Colombian people took to the streets in massive numbers to reject the policies of the government led by President Iván Duque. In particular, the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/colombias-government-acts-like-a-doormat-for-the-united-states-and-its-people-arent-going-along-with-it/