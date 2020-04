Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 23:42 Hits: 3

Ignoring experts’ warnings about the severe public health risks of reopening the economy too quickly, President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed demands that a nationwide coronavirus testing system be established…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/the-most-absolutely-insane-answer-trump-is-desperate-to-re-open-the-economy-but-hes-missing-a-crucial-step/