Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 08:16 Hits: 4

In 2017 Neapolitan-style pizza and the pizzaiolos' craftsmanship received UNESCO World Heritage status. But with Italy in lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, pizza-making in Naples is on hold.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-pizza-loving-italians-blow-their-dough-on-dough/a-53039747?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf