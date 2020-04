Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 07:54 Hits: 4

The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 as Easter weekend celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200411-world-coronavirus-deaths-surpass-100-000-as-billions-under-lockdown-orders