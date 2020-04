Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 06:00 Hits: 5

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus until May 3, though he said a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open next week.

