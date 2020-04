Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 07:13 Hits: 4

Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/african-community-targeted-in-china-covid-19-crackdown-12633384