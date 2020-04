Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 20:55 Hits: 3

Small firms face an unprecedented broad plunge in revenue amid efforts to contain the coronavirus. An up-close view from one street in Massachusetts.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/0410/Coronavirus-crunch-One-city-block-reveals-small-businesses-at-risk?icid=rss