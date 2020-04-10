A third of American renters have not been able to pay their rents this month

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 23:00 Hits: 5

There are numerous problems with the stimulus package that has been squeezed through the cold, greedy hands of the Republican Senate and Republican administration. One of the more obvious flaws of the package is its complete lack of understanding of how most Americans live. As unemployment ramps up to historic levels and small businesses shutter their doors, CBS News reports that a third of American households have not paid their April rent yet. This is a huge jump from the same days of rent tardiness in April 2019. The report comes out of the National Multifamily Housing Council and isn’t surprising to almost anyone who rents a place in the U.S.

You do not have to go far to see how tough it is to find affordable housing in the United States. Particularly in the areas of the country that boast the most opportunities to find gainful employment. Food assistance programs have been under attack by conservatives for some time, and the people doing God’s work at food banks are completely overwhelmed by the spike in people asking for help.

Right now, there is no stimulus check showing up for the families and individuals who are stuck at home, unable to receive a full paycheck. This is an enormous issue for most Americans; rents have been rising pretty steeply since the last Republican-induced recession. Americans in most major cities are spending almost 50% of their income on rent. Almost two-thirds of all Americans do not have enough savings to handle a $500 emergency, let alone a global pandemic that has been—and continues to be—mishandled by the current Republican-controlled government.

Some landlords are deferring payments for a couple of weeks at a time, but not all landlords. Frankly, landlords themselves aren’t getting any financial incentive to relieve renters of their burdens, a reality that has, along with other public health considerations, helped move some states to temporarily halt evictions.

But without real financial stimulus for Americans who need to pay rent—and for the landlords, albeit less and less, who depend on those rents—halting evictions and deferring payments for a few weeks on back rent are just small fingers in a broken damn.

