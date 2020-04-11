Bernie’s campaign may be over, but his staff will have healthcare coverage until Election Day

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 01:00 Hits: 6

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, helped ease some of the burden the end of a campaign amidst a pandemic can bring: He told campaign staffers during a call that their health insurance benefits would continue until November. According to HuffPost, payroll will continue until the end of May for employees who have been working for Sanders’ campaign for more than six months, and those who have been working less than six months will be paid until the first week of May.

Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday, the day after the Wisconsin Republican disaster of an election, citing public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country.

Sanders’ staff had unionized back in March and therefore maintained considerably more workers’ rights than say, multibillionaire Michael Bloomberg’s staff. Bloomberg, you might remember, promised that he would pay his staff no matter what happened, and then promptly decided he wanted didn’t want to play anymore and didn’t want to pay anymore. His staffers banded together to sue him over this.

Not all Democratic candidates are the same. Good on Bernie Sanders for practicing what he preaches.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1935977