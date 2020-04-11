Friday night owls: U.S. workers left out of essential decision-making. There are fixes for that

Category: World Hits: 8
At The American Prospect, Sharon Block writes—Why American Workers Have Been Left Out of Our Life-and-Death Decision-Making:
By now, almost every worker in America has been affected by the coronavirus. As grocery stores ramp up, restaurants close, flights get canceled, and hospitals get swamped with patients, workers are on the front lines of dealing with the consequences of this crisis.
For too many American workers, this crisis is happening to them, not with them. With only approximately 6 percent of the American private-sector workforce in unions, the vast majority of workers have no voice in the decisions that businesses are making in response to the pandemic.
Our laws fail to ensure that workers have an adequate voice in important decisions that affect their lives. The current crisis highlights the ways that our labor law leaves workers out of these critical conversations. [...]
It does not have to be this way. The law could create tools for workers and employers to collaborate on the best way to confront a crisis like the coronavirus. [...]
The U.S. also could adopt the works council system, which exists in many European countries. Works councils are consultative workplace groups that provide a forum for the sharing of information and ideas between workers and management. Unfortunately, U.S. labor law actually prohibits works councils unless workers first have been able to win formal collective bargaining. [...]
At Daily Kos on this date in 2005—Guantanamo Bay military tribunals: "I don't care about international law”:
The government is holding about 550 terrorist suspects at the U.S. Navy base in Cuba. An additional 214 have been released since the facility opened in January 2002 - some into the custody of their home governments, others freed outright.
Little information about those held at Guantanamo has been released through official government channels. But stories of 60 or more are spelled out in detail in thousands of pages of transcripts filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, where lawsuits challenging their detentions have been filed.
The previously anonymous detainees provide accounts of their imprisonment and impressions of U.S. justice. Some express defiance, others stoic acceptance of their fate.
