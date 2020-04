Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 19:28 Hits: 4

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov says his country plans speed up its efforts to join the eurozone and apply for membership by the end of April to help the Balkan country recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

