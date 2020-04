Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 12:42 Hits: 0

In some African countries, religious leaders have asked their congregations to respect governments' stay-at-home advice; others are defying it. With Easter coming in a few days, followers are confused and this is risky.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-africa-s-clerics-send-mixed-messages-to-followers/a-53081269?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf