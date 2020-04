Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:13 Hits: 3

After weeks of calm in the fight against Ebola, the WHO noted a new case in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The report came as the government was preparing to officially declare the end of the Ebola epidemic.

