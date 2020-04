Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:55 Hits: 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday, while his fellow Britons were told to resist the temptation of going out in the spring sunshine over Easter as the coronavirus death toll rose to nearly 9,000.

