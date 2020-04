Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:00 Hits: 3

A field hospital in Central Park is helping to treat the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have been infected with Covid-19. Although the hospital has been set up by a controversial evangelical NGO, the city’s lack of hospital beds means the mayor and governor are ready to accept any help they can get. FRANCE 24 reports.

