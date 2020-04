Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:25 Hits: 3

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200410-italy-s-coronavirus-death-toll-rises-by-570-as-new-cases-decline-slightly