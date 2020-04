Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:52 Hits: 3

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.

