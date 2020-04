Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:37 Hits: 3

G20 energy ministers will hold a virtual meeting Friday after an oil production cut agreement between OPEC and its allies to shore up prices hit an impasse, with Mexico rejecting the proposed curbs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/g20-energy-ministers-scramble-to-finalise-oil-output-deal-12631498