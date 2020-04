Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 19:25 Hits: 4

Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Friday to pray at a "Passion of the Lord" service commemorating Jesus' last hours of life and his crucifixion, an event scaled down by coronavirus restrictions.

