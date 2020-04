Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 15:19 Hits: 0

Combating COVID-19 is more challenging in Africa than in other parts of the world. But a two-year moratorium on all external-debt repayments would at least give governments there the fiscal space they need to respond to the pandemic.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/africa-needs-debt-relief-to-fight-covid19-by-ngozi-okonjo-iweala-and-brahima-coulibaly-2020-04