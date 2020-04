Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 13:37 Hits: 4

Although Taiwan's public health system has largely contained COVID-19, Beijing keeps the island out of the WHO. Taiwan's performance in stopping a mass outbreak could draw calls for this to change.

