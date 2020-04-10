The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A time for excision: European women visiting 'home' countries face the nightmare of FGM

For families living in Europe and with origins in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, holidays are often synonymous with returning home. But these family reunions sometimes turn into a living nightmare for young girls. Each year, thousands of them suffer female genital mutilation (FGM), without their prior knowledge or consent, in their parents' country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200410-reporters-a-time-for-excision-the-nightmare-of-fgm-for-european-women-in-countries-of-origin

