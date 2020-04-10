A time for excision: European women visiting 'home' countries face the nightmare of FGM

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 13:53 Hits: 3

For families living in Europe and with origins in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, holidays are often synonymous with returning home. But these family reunions sometimes turn into a living nightmare for young girls. Each year, thousands of them suffer female genital mutilation (FGM), without their prior knowledge or consent, in their parents' country.

