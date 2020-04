Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 15:04 Hits: 3

In the first week of France’s coronavirus lockdown, authorities reported a more than 30 percent rise in the country’s domestic violence cases. Although the government has put a number of measures in place to make it easier for victims to report such abuses, few seem to have taken advantage of them so far. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200410-french-domestic-violence-cases-soar-during-coronavirus-lockdown