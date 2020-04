Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:29 Hits: 4

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) warned countries on Friday to be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/11/who-warns-about-dangers-of-premature-lifting-of-covid-19-restrictions