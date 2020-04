Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 13:13 Hits: 3

Eggs on the table and a toy rabbit on the dresser -- with a few decorations, Palestinian Christian Sawsan Bitar attempts to salvage some normality from an Easter overshadowed by coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-jerusalem-christians-sombre-easter-coronavirus-12631602