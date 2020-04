Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:14 Hits: 4

Native Americans are live streaming traditional songs and dances on Facebook to fill the void of the massive spring powwow circuit. The "Social Distance Powwow" emphasizes cultural traditions designed to offer joy, hope, and connection during difficult times.

