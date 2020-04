Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 15:54 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented threat to both public health and the global economy. Only by ditching nationalist rhetoric and policies, and embracing stronger international cooperation, can governments protect the people they claim to represent.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-exit-strategy-requires-global-cooperation-by-ngaire-woods-and-rajaie-batniji-2020-04