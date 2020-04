Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 12:20 Hits: 3

The sheer scale of the economic fallout from COVID-19 justifies extraordinary measures, and nowhere more so than in Europe. Rather than questioning one another's motives, EU member states urgently need to unite behind a joint plan to avert economic disaster.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-union-covid-marshall-plan-by-philippe-legrain-2020-04