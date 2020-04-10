Trump campaign wants us talking about the racism in its Biden attack ad so we won't notice the lies

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:30 Hits: 6

The Trump campaign is trying to call attention to its own racism with a video attacking former vice president Joe Biden for being insufficiently anti-China. The video accuses Biden of having “protected China’s feelings” during the novel coronavirus crisis, and of having used his connections to benefit his son Hunter. It uses racism to draw attention to these things. Because Trump supporters will get all butt-hurt about the word “racism” but embrace the lies being pushed.

The key thing that has drawn attention to the video is an extremely brief image—in a montage of images of Biden with Chinese officials—of Biden with a man implied to be Chinese who is in fact Chinese-American: former Washington governor, commerce secretary, and ambassador to China Gary Locke. But that’s probably what the Trump campaign wants us talking about, at least to get us talking about the video. Let’s talk instead about the substance of what Biden is shown saying in the ad—and what Trump has said about China.

Text on the screen accuses Biden of having “protected China’s feelings” just before Biden is shown calling out “hysterical xenophobia.” The implication is that Biden opposed Trump’s ban on travel from China to slow the spread of COVID-19. Except he didn’t. At any point. When Biden said “hysterical xenophobia,” he wasn’t talking about those travel restrictions. Elsewhere in the ad, Biden is shown saying: “Banning all travel will not stop it.” Except the full quote was: “Banning all travel from Europe, or any other part of the world, may slow it, but as we have seen, it will not stop it.”

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake tracks these and other massive pieces of dishonesty in the video, but one of the most interesting bits is the comparison between what it attacks Biden for saying about China and what Donald Trump has said.

”They’re not bad folks, folks,” Biden is shown saying, which is supposed to make us very angry that he doesn’t hate Chinese people enough. “They’re very smart, and they’re good people,” Donald Trump said in 2017. “I’m also standing with President Xi. He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy,” Trump said in 2019. “I like China. The Chinese people are phenomenal people,” Trump said on Tuesday, presumably as his campaign was putting together this ad attacking Biden for saying: “They’re not bad folks, folks.”

We’re to be angry that Biden said: “It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper.” Trump has said: “And, by the way, I want China to do well” and “I want China to do well; I don’t want them to do as well as us,” (hmm, is that a statement about “our self-interest?”) and: “So let today be the beginning of a brighter future, more prosperous for the American people, the Chinese people, and the world.”

How dare Biden share a toast with Chinese president Xi and say “what a beautiful history we wrote together” when what he was supposed to say, by the Trump standard, was: “Keeping these two giant and powerful nations together in harmony is so important for the world—not only for us, for the whole world.” Among other things.

This ad is all about stoking racism, not only toward China but toward Chinese-American (and by extension, other Asian-American) people. It is trying to use racist divisiveness to attack Biden using an unwieldy mess of lies about novel coronavirus and alleged corruption, most of it pinned onto Biden saying exactly the same sort of stuff when he was vice president that Trump has said again and again. And it comes at a time when Asian-American people are facing physical violence—and buying guns to protect themselves—in part thanks to exactly this kind of stuff from Trump.

