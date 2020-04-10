The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Noam Chomsky on Trump's Disastrous Coronavirus Response, Bernie Sanders What Gives Him Hope

How did the United States — the richest country in the world — become the worldwide epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, with one person dying of COVID-19 every 47 seconds? We spend the hour with Noam Chomsky, the world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author, discussing this unprecedented moment in history, and its political implications, as Senator Bernie Sanders announces he is suspending his campaign for the presidency. Chomsky also describes how frontline medical workers and progressive organizing are giving him hope.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/10/noam_chomsky_trump_us_coronavirus_response

