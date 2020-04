Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 09:22 Hits: 3

On Thursday, hundreds of fast food workers in California went on strike to demand personal protective equipment, paid sick leave and a $3-an-hour hazard pay. Workers on strike hailed from…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/fear-of-inadequate-work-safety-measures-prompts-california-fast-food-workers-to-strike/