Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 09:26 Hits: 3

Nearly the entire Harris County Democratic legislative delegation has asked the county attorney and district attorney to open a criminal investigation into the candidacy of a Texas House candidate whose…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/houston-area-lawmakers-urge-da-to-investigate-possible-non-existent-march-primary-candidate/