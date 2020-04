Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 02:37 Hits: 2

Phyllis Lyon and her late wife were among the first same-sex couples to get married in the US state of California. She has passed away at the age of 95 after over 50 years of LGBT+ activism.

