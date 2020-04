Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 08:48 Hits: 2

Liberia, the nation of freed slaves, was built on the oppression of natives when William Tubman was elected president. Besides uniting his people, he prepared the country for a prosperous future – that was not to be.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/william-tubman-modernizer-of-liberia/a-52448386?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf