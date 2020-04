Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 08:50 Hits: 2

A group known as Feuerkrieg Division (fire war division) was led by a 13-year-old from Estonia. The teenager shared bomb-making instructions and wanted to set up a terrorist training camp.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/far-right-terrorist-ringleader-found-to-be-teenager-in-estonia/a-53085442?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf