Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 08:42 Hits: 3

Unlike a hurricane or earthquake, the coronavirus pandemic has caused no damage to physical capital stock. But firm-specific skills have no value when the firm that uses them goes out of business, which is one reason why US productivity, wages, and economic growth are likely to be affected for years to come.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-pandemic-erosion-of-human-capital-by-barry-eichengreen-2020-04