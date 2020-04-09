Republican state officials in Kansas revoke governor's orders to limit gatherings in time for Easter

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 21:30 Hits: 2

As the novel coronavirus adds Easter to the list of holidays and plans it has affected, Kansas Republican leaders refuse to follow stay-at-home and social distancing orders during religious events. Republican leaders in the state repealed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s March 24 orders limiting religious gathering to 10 people. In what the governor called a “shockingly irresponsible” decision, House and Senate leaders met, as a Legislative Coordinating Council, to revoke the order Wednesday,The Wichita Eagle reported. The decision to revoke the ban follows concerns about limiting church gatherings for Easter. Violations of the order were punishable by time in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The meeting to revoke the order took place the same day the state reported its biggest increase of both confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19, reaching 1,000. According to KCUR, state officials have tied state outbreaks to both group settings and church events. Three of 12 confirmed state clusters of positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to church gatherings, prompting the order to ensure more do not follow suit. The March 24 order followed concerns for the safety of residents and efforts to limit the number of cases in the state; it did not only restrict church gatherings, but gatherings of any nature.

While some churches canceled services voluntarily or moved them online, Kelly’s order to limit gatherings disturbed residents, Republican leaders claimed. “I’ve received an absolute outpouring of concerns from people of faith. And it's not because they were planning on attending a worship service for Easter,” Senate president Susan Wagle said during the meeting. “They think it’s totally inappropriate for the governor to tell them that they cannot worship in a way and in the manner that they choose to on Sunday.” In addition to questioning whether the safety order was an attack on religious freedom, Wagle questioned why clinics were able to perform abortions if churches were being restricted from gathering. The two are unrelated. Abortions are both a legal right and an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure, while gatherings—even those of faith—can be observed in other ways while following social distancing measures for safety.

Despite voting to revoke the order, House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch advocated for people to stay home during the holiday. Finch requested faith leaders celebrate in other ways, saying it was the community’s “duty to look out for one another and not spread this virus,” according to KCUR. “Don’t hold services where people have to come in person this weekend or next weekend. Let’s get through this crisis first."

While it is unclear whether or not the state’s ban on gatherings is still in effect, Kelly has requested that Kansas residents act as though it is. She added that her administration is exploring its legal options but did not speak of reinstating the ban, according to KCUR. In a press release Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said his office believes the order is still in effect.

According to Kelly, the vote to end the ban on gatherings comes as a distraction in a time when state officials should be discussing what other precautions can be taken to prevent residents from contracting the novel coronavirus. "We really need to be talking about what strategy are we going to have in place to rebuild our economy when we’re able to open back up,” she said, “and how are we gonna do that?"

States and countries globally have limited gatherings, including those for religious events and holidays, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. These regulations are not targeting faith groups or religious leaders, but are intended to limit the number of people infected.

