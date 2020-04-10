Report: Korean CDC investigates possible reactivation as 51 patients retest positive after recovery

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 00:30 Hits: 2

As the United States faces the novel coronavirus pandemic, most people are wondering how to actually access a test, how to make up lost income, and, if ill, whether to battle it out at home or risk adding to already over-congested hospitals. Assuming one can get a test in the first place, though, there are some ongoing questions: Is a negative (or a positive) always reliable? Once cured and back in the general public, can you become reinfected? Can the virus become reactivated, even if you’ve been quarantined? According to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as reported by Bloomberg, the novel coronavirus might be “reactivating” in dozens of people who were believed to be cured, similarly to recent reports out of China and Japan.

According to a press briefing on Monday, April 6, 51 patients in Korea who were recorded as cured of the virus—and were subsequently let out of quarantine—have now tested positive again. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re infected again—the CDC says it is now looking into whether the virus has been reactivated in these patients.

Director general of the CDC, Jeong Eun-kyeong reportedly pointed out that “there have been cases when a patient during treatment will test negative one day and positive another.” One possible explanation for this comes down to simple test inconsistencies. However, he said in part, “we are putting more weight on reactivation as the possible cause.” They promise a “comprehensive study” on this phenomenon.

Now, this isn’t the first time this concern has been floated. Some recovered patients in China, for example, tested negative, only to later test positive. As NPR reported, it’s possible patients initially received a false-negative test result. It’s also possible that “residual virus” could result in a false positive on the additional testing. As reported by Reuters, this has also happened with at least one patient in Japan.

This conversation, of course, brings a fresh concern while here in the U.S., federal funding for test sites are being pulled in spite of rising case numbers. An additional 6.6. million people have filed for unemployment benefits. While stimulus checks are in the works, countless vulnerable people are left out of the aid, including undocumented workers and college students. Medical staffs are struggling with minimal if any, personal protective equipment. Other front-line workers, including grocery employees, are testing positive for the virus—and dying.

As people slowly come around to social distancing and self-isolation, studies about possible reactivation are incredibly important. What else is incredibly important? Having enough tests—and making them actually accessible to everyone. We don’t know for sure why some recovered people are testing positive again. But we do know that practicing social distancing, washing our hands, and self-isolating can help mitigate getting, and spreading, the virus to begin with.

