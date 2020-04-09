Former acting Navy secretary's embarrassing 35-hour round trip to Guam cost taxpayers $243,000

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 20:00 Hits: 11

When Captain Brett Crozier, the former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was fired after a leaked letter he wrote to higher ups pleading for help with COVID-19 infections on his ship leaked, former acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly proceeded to fly to Guam. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and its 4,000 member crew was harbored at an American base there and Modly wanted to explain the investigation-less and unceremonious relieving of Captain Cozier from his position. Then-acting Navy Secretary Modly proceeded to badmouth Crozier to his former sailors—receiving in-house backlash as he did.

The audio of Modly’s disgraceful leadership leaked as well, leading to pressure from all corners for Modly to resign. Earlier this week, Modly did indeed tender his resignation and it was accepted. This ill-advised trip, spanning 35 hours between Washington and Guam and back again, only cost taxpayers $243,000. According to The Washington Post, the exact amount of the trip, which featured a refueling in Hawaii on a military version of the Gulfstream G550, was $243,151.65—around $6,946.19 per hour. Good money if you can spend it.

Sailors working under Captain Crozier gathered to see him off in a boisterous showing of appreciation for what one sailor called “one of the greatest captains you ever had.” Respect is earned through action. So while autocrats, and the cowardly genuflecting to incompetent wanna be dictators may seem the best way to get ahead these days, it will not solve the problems we have. Captain Crozier knew that. Modly needs to learn it.

