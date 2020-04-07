The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amazon Profiting from This Pandemic as Warehouse Workers Walk Off Job to Demand Safer Conditions

Just a week after Amazon fired a worker who led a walkout, workers at the same Staten Island warehouse walked off the job again Monday to protest unsafe working conditions as online orders soar during the pandemic. We get an update from Angeles Solis, lead organizer at Make the Road New York, which helped organize the strike. Solis helps lead the group’s Beyond Amazon coalition in New York City. If Amazon doesn’t do more to protect workers, “they are not only profiting from this pandemic, but they’re helping to perpetuate it,” Solis says. We also talk about mutual aid organizing among immigrant and low-income communities, and Make the Road’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/7/amazon_state_island_warehouse_workers_walkout

