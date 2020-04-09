Majorities in both parties want another stimulus bill and they want it to directly help people

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 17:30 Hits: 7

Now that Mitch McConnell's latest effort jam through help the banks in the guise of small business funding has been rejected, talk can turn again to what really needs to be done—more money to more people. Voters, Democrats and Republicans are agreed in the latest poll from Quinnipiac.

Asked "If there is another coronavirus stimulus bill, should the top priority be getting more money to: businesses, state and local governments, or individuals and families?" Two-thirds, 66% total, say more needs to go to individuals and families; that’s 76% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and a 55% majority of Republicans. If Democrats needed more incentive to stick to their guns and start thinking huge on helping people there it is. (Even though they shouldn't need convincing on that.)

Along with that, there was a lot of bad news for Donald Trump (a plurality of 31% gives him an F on his response to the coronavirus crisis), the poll shows that voters want more help from Congress. A total of 79% of those surveyed approve of the last stimulus bill, but 59% say there needs to be another one—79% of Democrats, 36% of Republicans, and 61% of independents. It’s clear that there’s strong public support for another bill and it’s clear that they want that bill to help them.

Democrats have every reason to stick to their guns and help people—direct cash payments to everyone, food security for everyone, housing security for everyone, and ability to get all of that quickly and simply. That means student loan forgiveness and it means secure and safe elections conducted on paper by mail. House Speaker Pelosi is talking about much of this and needs to keep hammering on it. We need to keep hammering to make sure that she follows through.

