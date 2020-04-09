The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Naomi Klein: Sanders Broke the Spell of Neoliberalism as Trump Pushes Coronavirus Capitalism

We talk to journalist and activist Naomi Klein about Bernie Sanders’s historic presidential campaign as he suspends his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and about coronavirus capitalism — President Trump’s response to the pandemic. Sanders “opened up the window of what was possible politically in this country,” says Klein, a senior correspondent at The Intercept, Rutgers University professor and longtime Sanders supporter.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/9/bernie_sanders_naomi_klein

