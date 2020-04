Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 14:53 Hits: 4

Even once measures can be rolled back, Merkel said "very small steps" would be necessary. She also said the virus "won't just disappear," and will remain a problem until a vaccine is found. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-merkel-warns-against-hasty-rollback-of-restrictions/a-53069916?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf