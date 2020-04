Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 15:08 Hits: 5

Mustafa al-Kadhimi was picked to try to set up a viable government, the third such nominee in rapid succession. Iraq faces economic and political instability, amid plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

