Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 15:59 Hits: 6

Two Russians and one American reached the International Space Station (ISS) where they are set to start a six-month mission. Before the takeoff, the men were quarantined and not allowed to meet their families.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/astronauts-arrive-at-iss-at-times-of-coronavirus-pandemic/a-53073340?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf